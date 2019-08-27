Sudan Scholars Commission Calls Parties to Dispute in Port Sudan to Rise Above Petty Things

Khartoum — Sudan Scholars Commission called in a statement issued Tuesday over Port Sudan's incidents, the two parties to dispute to resort to wisdom , consider values of fraternity and preserve the country which is a home for all

The statement called for rising above petty things , responding to calls of faith, showing spirit of reconciliation and pardon as well as honoring the agreement reached between the two parties.

The Sudan Scholars Commission thanked native administration for its wisdom and efforts made to alleviate impacts of the dispute and its repercussions as well as official and popular endeavors exerted to reconcile and defuse the tension.