Mozambique: 15 Years for Trafficker in Rhino Horn

Maputo — The Maputo City Court on Monday sentenced a 24 year old Chinese citizen, Pu Chiunjiang, to 15 years imprisonment for trafficking in rhino horns, according to a report in Tuesday's issue of the independent newssheet "Carta de Mocambique".

The police arrested Pu at Maputo International Airport in April, in possession of 4.2 kilos of rhino horn. He was travelling back to China and the horns were hidden inside various artistic objects.

According to the National Administration of Conservation Areas (ANAC), this is the first case of a foreign national jailed for crimes against wildlife. There have been several arrests at Mozambican airports of Chinese and Vietnamese citizens caught trying to smuggle rhino horns and ivory out of the country, but there have been no reports of the other cases coming to trial.

The origin of the rhino horns smuggled by Pu is not clear. Since both species of African rhino are believed to be extinct in southern Mozambique, it is likely that the horns came from animals killed in neighbouring countries, possibly in South Africa.