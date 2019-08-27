Mozambique: Finance Ministry Defies Constitutional Council

Maputo — The Mozambican Ministry of Economy and Finance is continuing to negotiate with creditors over repayment terms for the bonds initially issued by the fraudulent company Ematum, in clear violation of the decision last month by the country's highest court, the Constitutional Council, that the Ematum bonds are illegal.

On Tuesday, the Ministry issued a "consent solicitation", concerning its offer at the end of May under which the ex-Ematum bondholders will exchange their existing bonds for new bonds, for 900 million US dollars, with an accrual date of 15 July this year, and maturing on 15 September 2031.

The May agreement in principle was reached with 60 per cent of the bondholders. The Ministry is now asking the bondholders to give formal consent to the May arrangements by 6 September.

If bondholders representing at least 75 per cent of the bond value give their consent, the restructuring of the bonds is expected to occur on 30 September.

But less than a week after the Ministry's May deal with the creditors, the Constitutional Council ruled that the government guarantee for the original Ematum loan was null and void.

The loan took the form of the issue, in 2013, of 850 million dollars worth of bonds, by the banks Credit Suisse and VTB of Russia, on the European market. The proceeds were supposed to go towards purchasing fishing boats and other equipment for Ematum, and for coastal protection.

This was illegal right from the start, since it this was not authorised by the Budget Law of 2013. That law set a ceiling of 183.5 million meticais (equivalent at the time to about five million dollars) on the loan guarantees that the government could legally issue. A guarantee for a loan of 850 million dollars smashed through that ceiling.

The government, the Constitutional Council said, had "completely disrespected" both the Constitution and the law by contracting the Ematum debt. The loan and guarantee were thus null and void. All the acts "inherent to the loan" were declared null, "with all the legal consequences".

The fact that the bonds have changed their name, and no longer mention the word Ematum should make no difference. They result from the same illegal loan and guarantee of 2013.

The Ministry justifies the latest approach to the creditors with the claim that restructuring the bonds "will be an important milestone in Mozambique's path to improving its relationship with the international financial community".