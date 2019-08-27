Mozambique: Nyusi Opens 2019 Edition of Facim

27 August 2019
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Marracuene (Mozambique), 27 Aug (AIM) - Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Monday challenged Mozambican companies to work on the certification of the products they make and the services they provide, in order to compete on the international market.

He was speaking at the opening of the 55th edition of the Maputo International Fair, in Marracuene district, about 30 kilometres north of Maputo.

Nyusi said he was taking the opportunity to urge Mozambicans "to value the production, consumption and export of national products, making Mozambican companies more robust".

He added that over the past five years, the national industrial park has grown by 1,542 units, notably in the food and drink industry, agro-processing, construction materials, packaging and metallurgy. Over the same period, manufacturing industry had created 42,054 jobs.

Nyusi thought this year's displays of goods and services showed a noteworthy growth in the organisation of FACIM. The fair now attracted a wide range of small, medium and large businesses, both national and foreign, who were keen to display their products, their innovations and their artistic creations.

There was a contagious enthusiasm about the fair, he added, which provided an environment favourable for exchanging experiences, forming partnerships and developing business.

The fair is being held on the theme "Mozambique and the World: Broadening the Market, Promoting Investment and Enhancing Partnerships".

This theme, Nyusi said, "inspires us to consolidate our economic diplomacy, thanks to which we have managed to attract substantial investments over this five year period".

FACIM attracts about 60,000 visitors a year, although the organisers hope for 70,000 this year. At the 2019 edition, 23 countries are represented, and there are some 2,000 exhibitors, 1,800 of them Mozambican and 200 foreign.

