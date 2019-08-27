Mozambique: Police Arrest Alleged Recruiter of Insurgents

Maputo — Nampula (Mozambique), 27 Aug (AIM) - The Mozambican police in the northern province of Nampula have arrested a man accused of recruiting youths to join the ranks of the insurgents who, since October 2017, have been launching terrorist attacks in parts of the neighbouring province of Cabo Delgado.

The spokesperson for the Nampula police command, Zacarias Nacute, told reporters that last week the police had detained a group of 30 people who had allegedly been recruited to work for a fishing company in the central province of Sofala.

Some had been recruited in Moma district, some in Nacala, some in Erati, and there was a group found in Monapo district, who had come from Zambezia. "All claimed they had been offered jobs by a fisherman in Sofala", said Nacute.

The police believe that these people had been deceived and the true intention was to take them to join the insurgency in Cabo Delgado. During the arrests, the police picked up one of the recruiters. Nacute gave few details about him, but said "with this work the police are going to deepen their investigation, and reach the desired outcome, which is to eliminate this activity in Nampula".

Nacute urged Nampula residents to beware of suspicious offers of jobs, since these might be a smokescreen to disguise recruitment for the Cabo Delgado insurgents.

Nacute also told AIM that the police are waiting for the political parties to provide information about their planned election campaign activities. The campaign begins on 31 August, and the police need to know the routes parties will use for their motorcades and other election activities.

He said the police are in permanent contact with the parties, but needs them to provide all the relevant information, to avoid any possible clash between motorcades or parades of competing parties.

Nacute urged the members and sympathisers of the parties to behave in an orderly manner, since the police would not tolerate acts which endanger public safety and tranquillity.