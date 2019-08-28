Tanzania: TV Actor 'Inspekta Mwala' Hits, Kills Pedestrian in Mombasa

27 August 2019
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Nairobi — Television actor Davies Mwabili, popularly known as Inspekta Mwala, is yet again on the spot after he hit and killed a pedestrian in Kaloleni, Kilifi County.

Kilifi police commander Patrick Okeri said Mr Mwabili knocked down a 35-year-old man killing him on the spot on Monday night.

The actor was driving from Kaloleni town on Mazeras Highway when he hit the man who was crossing the road, the police boss said.

Mr Okeri said the actor is out on police bail and the vehicle is being detained at Kaloleni Police Station.

The police boss said the body of the pedestrian was taken to Coast General Hospital Mortuary in Mombasa.

