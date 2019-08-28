Zimbabwe: No One Will Starve - President

28 August 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Walter Nyamukondiwa

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has assured the nation that no one will die of hunger as Government has enough grain reserves to assist the needy.

The President implored structures of Government and traditional leaders to identify everyone in need of assistance so that resources can be channelled accordingly.

For the first time, Government is also starting to distribute food aid to the vulnerable and food insecure in urban areas, as it broadens its social safety nets.

Speaking at a ground-breaking ceremony for commencement of works on the 6,5km stretch of the Harare-Chirundu Highway, President Mnangagwa said he had been briefed by Mashonaland West Minister of State of food insecurities in some areas.

"Since we had a drought this year because of poor rains, Japan has been giving us humanitarian assistance and the Minister of State for Mashonaland West (Mary Mliswa-Chikoka) told me that there is hunger in the province," said the President.

"If people at home experience hunger they should approach Government through the Minister of State. We have grain in our reserves and we will give it to the people. We do not want to hear that there is a family that has starved to death."

He said Government relied on local government systems including councillors, members of Parliament and the traditional leadership to identify people in need of food assistance.

"We have the local Government structure including provincial and district development coordinators, councillors at ward level and members of Parliament.

"Councillors should know who is in need of food assistance in their ward. That goes for headmen and other traditional leaders. Even the ruling party Zanu-PF has structures that can be used to get information to the highest level coming from the village level.

"With these channels available, no one should die of hunger. This should be communicated so that we know the number of people in need of assistance in each area," said President Mnangagwa.

Government working with partners such as the World Food Programme has also launched a food distribution programme targeting people in urban areas where an estimated 2,2 million people need assistance.

WFP said the effects of hunger were expected to peak from January to March 2020 with 59 percent of rural households representing over 5,5 million of vulnerable people.

The United Nations body is targeting to extend assistance to over two million people, while also helping communities to build resilience to climate change and future shock impacts. It will require $173 million to undertake the intervention.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Food and Agriculture
Southern Africa
Zimbabwe
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Sudan Model Feels 'Disrespected' After Photo Blunder
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Rwanda Businessman With Target on Back Gunned Down in Mozambique
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.