Zimbabwe: GOVT, Rwanda Sign Mining Agreement

28 August 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Ishemunyoro Chingwere

GOVERNMENT, through the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development, yesterday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Rwanda that will see the two countries cooperating and exchanging experiences from the extractive industries to develop their respective mining sectors.

Mines and Mining Development Minister Winston Chitando signed on behalf of the Government, while Rwanda's Mines, Petroleum and Gas Board Minister Francis Gatare signed on behalf of his country.

The MoU is part of bilateral engagements that were initiated by President Mnangagwa and his Rwandan counterpart President Paul Kagame, which saw President Mnangagwa visiting Rwanda last month and expressing Government's willingness to tap from the East African country's economic revival model.

Speaking at the signing ceremony in Harare yesterday, Minister Chitando said the two countries sought to cooperate in areas of training, shared expertise to capacitate mining institutions, which allows Zimbabwe to tap best practices from Rwanda's small scale mining sector.

"(The MoU) . . . further strengthens the economic cooperation between the Government of Zimbabwe and the Republic of Rwanda," he said.

"In terms of the spirit of this MoU, we would like to see how the two countries can cooperate specifically in terms of sharing training facilities in the mining space.

"Secondly, we would like the two ministries, the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development in Zimbabwe and our sister ministry in Rwanda, to share expertise to capacitate the respective ministries and other institutions in the mining space to develop the potential which exist in the two countries.

"We also would like to cooperate and enhance the production of minerals in the two countries and our colleagues in Rwanda have very interesting experiences in the development of the small scale (mining) sector and we also would like to share those experiences."

Minister Gatare said the signing of the MoU was anchored on the Africa Mining Vision, which was adopted by the African Union in 2009 and emphasises continental economic growth on the back of mineral resources.

He said for the two countries to achieve their mining sector goals, they needed sufficient private sector investment and participation, which Zimbabwe has already committed itself to facilitating under the Transitional Stabilisation Programme.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
East Africa
Business
Rwanda
Mining
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Sudan Model Feels 'Disrespected' After Photo Blunder
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Rwanda Businessman With Target on Back Gunned Down in Mozambique
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.