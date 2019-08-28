Zimbabwe: Focus On Promoting Trade, Mohadi Urges Envoys

The country is now in an economic revolution and diplomats should focus on promoting trade and economic relations with their host countries, Acting President Kembo Mohadi has said.

The Acting President said this yesterday while addressing five ambassadors-designate that had paid a courtesy call on him at his Munhumutapa Office.

The five ambassadors are Mr Gumisai Gapare (Brazil), Dr Emmanuel Gumbo (Sudan), Engineer Jetro Ndlovu (United Arab Emirates), Vusumuzi Ntonga (Algeria) and Ms Mietani Chauke (Italy).

He congratulated the ambassadors-designate on their appointments and urged them to represent the country well.

"You will also recall the restructuring of the then Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade means we emphasise very much on trade now," he said.

"This, we have derived from fact that we are now interested in the economic revolution. We have done our political revolution, we are independent and the next thing is to get economic independence and to do so we need to be working with other people and trading with other people. There is no country that can live without trading with other people or doing business with other countries so you are very much going to be in that."

He also called on the envoys to tell the Zimbabwe story and correct misconceptions of the country held by some sections of the international community.

"You are also going to project Zimbabwe as a country and what we stand for and try to dispel all this negative publicity that we get from the international world and some people who don't know us," he said.

"You are required to go and tell them your story, the Zimbabwean story, the true story of what we are. We are a democratic country, we adhere to our Constitution. We are not that kind of State most of people think we are. All this is because of the sanctions that have been slapped on us and you know why? It's all premised on the land we took over."

He added that the focus was now on improving productivity on the land for the benefit of Zimbabweans.

"We are launching you to go and do the work for us and do the work for the people of Zimbabwe. So you go and represent us and do what is required, defend Zimbabwe, politically, economically and otherwise," he said.

He also called on Zimbabweans to be patient as Government works to resolve the country's economic challenges.

"We are going to make it, just bear with us. There is nothing that is impossible as long we are focused. As long as we are determined to do what is right, which is right of course, we will get there," he said.

Speaking on behalf of the new envoys, ambassador-designate Gapare thanked Government for their selection to represent the country.

"On behalf of my colleagues I want to say we are truly honoured to have been selected from the millions of Zimbabweans to represent the Government and the people of Zimbabwe and personally the President," he said.

"We want to assure you that we will live up to the expectations, we know the challenges that lie ahead and like true cadres we will make sure we will get Zimbabwe to its place.

"We want to thank you for your wise counsel and we are fully instructed and we will live to your expectations."