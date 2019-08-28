Kenya: Gor Tear Oliech's Contract Over 'Misconduct'

Paramedics carry off-pitch Gor Mahia striker Dennis Oliech after he was injured during their Sportpesa Premier League match against Western Stima at Moi Stadium, Kisumu (file photo).

Nairobi — Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia have terminated the contract of legendary striker Dennis Oliech over alleged misconduct after failing to report back for training.

In a letter addressed to Oliech on Tuesday evening, the club says it reached the decision to ear up his two-year contract after just eight months following consistent absence from training without reason.

"In pursuance of the provisions of Clause 6 of your Player Agreement Contract entered into with Gor Mahia Football Club we hereby write to advise you that we have terminated your contract with immediate effect on grounds of Just Cause as also stipulated in FIFA Article 14 Regulations of the Statues and Transfer of Players," Gor stated in the letter sent to Oliech.

The forward who came out of retirement to sign for Gor at the beginning of the year has failed to report back to training after recovering from a broken arm he suffered during a league match against Ulinzi Stars towards the close of last season.

New coach Steven Polack had said the forward was still in his plans but seems to have changed heart after consistently trying to get him in training in vain.

"You are and have been guilty of serious misconduct and continued poor performance on the field of play. You have without reason and without prior permission from the Head Coach, the Team Manager or any other duly authorized Club Official absented yourself on numerous diverse days from training thereby denying the club the opportunity to field you as a striker," the letter further added.

The club has also brought up the rumor that the legendary Harambee Stars striker might be interested in diving into politics with word that he might offer himself for election during the Kibra Constituency by-elections in November.

"You have offered yourself as a candidate for popular political elections, a move that is likely to potray the club in bad light, cause disaffection among club's supporters and fans, a step that is inconsistent with and inimical to your standing as the club's football player. Further, you have posted a photograph of yourself in the social media donning the clubs jersey indicating your political intentions," the statement further claimed.

Oliech is alleged to have posted a banner of his alleged campaign on the players' WhatsApp group on Tuesday.

A lover of sports who seeks to tell the African story in an African way. Top ten finalist of the Abu Dhabi Sports Media Pearl Awards. Be it on the pitch, court, track, pool or course, the story will be told. On twitter @olobulu