Rwanda: Belgium to Try Three Genocide Suspects

Judges in Brussels are set to look into the case involving three people who suspected to have participated in the mass murder of Rwandans during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, sources have told The New Times.

The suspects are expected to be tried in the 2019-2020 judicial year.

Fabien Neretse, Emmanuel Nkunduwimye, and Ernest Gakwaya will be answering for the charges of genocide and war crimes.

By October 21 this year, lots will be drawn to pick the jurors, the source said, adding that the hearings will begin on October 24 and run for several weeks.

Gakwaya and Nkunduwimye were arrested in March 2011 in Brussels.

Both men, who were then members of the Interahamwe militia group, are accused of murder and rape during the genocide.

Neretse was arrested in France in 2011.

Originally from Ruhengeri, Neretse was an influential figure in the genocidal regime of President Juvénal Habyarimana and is particularly suspected of involvement in the murder of Belgian citizen, Claire Beckers, as well as her Tutsi husband, Isaiah Bucyana, and their daughter Katia.

They were killed on April 9, 1994, in Kigali.