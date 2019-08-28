Kenya: Daima Plant Shut Down Over Nairobi River Pollution

27 August 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Sarah Nanjala

A milk factory owned by Sameer Agriculture and Livestock Limited has been shut down indefinitely for failure to comply with waste disposal regulations.

The production manager at the Daima plant in Industrial Area, Mr Kenneth Kareithii, was also arrested in the Tuesday morning raid by police and inspectors from the National Environment Management Authority (Nema).

Nema accused the factory of discharging effluent into Nairobi River.

The Authority's acting director general Mamo B. Mamo said they would crackdown on factories along the river that have flouted effluent regulations.

"Nema has identified 102 discharge points along Nairobi River. Out of inspections conducted, 50 percent of firms have complied. Ongoing inspections is to ensure remaining have complied as per Water Quality Regulation 2006 or be shut down and (officials) prosecuted," Mr Mamo said.

CRACKDOWN

Nema officials also raided Synresins chemical factory that manufactures resins used in paints, inks and textiles and arrested its CEO Mira Shah, production manager Michael Mungai and human resource boss Yvonne Nyokabi.

Mr Mamo also closed down the factory saying it was discharging hazardous waste direct into the sewer and the environment.

On Monday, Nema shut down Modern Lithographic (K) Ltd, Apex Limited that manufactures paints, Thorlite Kenya Ltd and Kamongo Paper Recycling Company, all in Industrial Area.

So far the environment watchdog has raided 53 facilities.

The crackdown follows an exposé by Nation on pollution of Nairobi River that revealed that the it was suffocating with a cocktail of raw, untreated sewage from everywhere, including some lavish estates in the city.

The two-month river pollution investigative project, dubbed “#ToxicFlow”, trailed the river from Kiambu County where it starts, through Nairobi, Machakos, Makueni, Taita Taveta and Kilifi counties, until it exited into the Indian Ocean at Sabaki Bridge.

Nema says it is not its responsibility to clean the river but that of the county government. It says its role is to ensure that companies comply with environmental regulations.

Those arrested in the raids will be arraigned Wednesday.

 

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Business
Environment
Infrastructure
Oceans
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Sudan Model Feels 'Disrespected' After Photo Blunder
Rwanda Businessman With Target on Back Gunned Down in Mozambique
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
Uganda Airlines Returns to the Skies After Nearly 20 Years

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.