Namibia: Zambezi Police Make 171 Arrests in August

27 August 2019
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Lugeretzia Kooper

THE Zambezi regional police have arrested 171 suspects in various crimes since the launch of the second phase of Kalahari Desert Operation in the region this month.

Zambezi regional police commissioner Karel Theron, during a media briefing earlier today said that out of the 171 arrests, 136 were illegal immigrants from Zambia who have since been deported.

The other 36 include offences such as traffic fines, robberies, housebreaking, theft and human trafficking.

The police also confiscated various illegal products such as pills, cigarettes, tobacco, lotions, okapi knives,pangas, riffles.

The operation has further recovered 21 stolen cellphones.

The second phase of Operation Kalahari Desert was launched on the 12 August and is aimed to fight crime and contribute to national security.

