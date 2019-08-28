Nigeria: Red Cross Calls for Support As Floods Ravage 25 States

28 August 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Misbahu Bashir

Judd-Leonard Okafor — Nigerian Red Cross Society (NRCS) has called on governments, individuals and corporate organizations to mitigate the effects of floods that have displaced thousands of people across 25 states.

NRCS secretary-general, Abubakar Kende, told a press conference in Abuja, "NRCS record shows that a total of 270 communities in 108 LGAs have experienced floods with severe effects on 405,284 people, displacing 199,297 persons while 75 people have lost their lives. 414 people are hospitalized and 3 are missing nationwide."

Situation reports indicate torrential rains have so far caused flooding in 25 states, with damaging effects on life, property, critical infrastructure and means of economic livelihood as at second week of August.

He said people living on floodplains should consider relocating to safer places in line with government policies called on governments, military, corporate organizations and relevant stakeholders to 'roll out' some of their national assets and expertise to assist flood victims.

He said heavy rains in 2018 have caused severe flooding in 129 LGAs of 12 states which affected 2,321,592 people.

Relief materials worth millions of Naira were distributed to victims as well as cash transfers amounting to N109, 800,000.

