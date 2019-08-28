Angola: Rector Wants More Academy Intervention in Reconstruction Process

27 August 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Huambo — The principal of the José Eduardo dos Santos University (UJES), Cristóvão Simões, defended, Tuesday, in Huambo, the need for greater intervention of higher education institutions in the process of national reconstruction, through the creation, management and preservation of scientific knowledge.

Reitor da UJES, Cristovão Simão (ARQUIVO)

The official made these considerations during the opening of the III International Symposium of the Network of Scientific Science Researchers "Redincitec" and I of the Higher Institute of Huambo of UJES, which takes place under the motto "The University as Source and Promoter of Scientific Development".

According to the academic, the scientific knowledge produced in the organic units of UJES should, above all, foster the welfare of the population and, at the same time, provide decent and sustainable conditions for all, as it constitutes the great mission of the University.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2019 Angola Press Agency.

