Angola With No Record of Torture Cases

Luanda — Angola has not reported cases of torture or ill-treatment, Interior State Secretary Jose Bamoquina Zau said Tuesday in Luanda.

Participantes ao Seminário sobre Convenção das Nações Unidas Contra Todas as Formas de Tratamentos Cruéis e Desumanos

José Bamoquina Zau was speaking at the opening of the seminar on the United Nations Convention against all forms of torture and cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment, which takes place from 27 to 28 August, an organization of the Ministry of Justice and Human Rights.

The official stressed that the State remains determined to promote and defend human rights, in compliance with the international conventions and treaties to which it is party.

According to the Secretary of State for Interior, torture is recognized as one of the main violence against human being.

In this view, he continued, the Angolan Government corroborates with the Amnesty International, which defines torture as an action that consists in breaking the human spirit, overcoming all physical, psychological and emotional resistance through suffering.

In his view, the holding of the seminar demonstrates the Government's willingness to join the international community in ensuring the application of international legal instruments that prohibit torture and all forms of cruelty and humiliation.