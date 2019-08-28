Angola: Reconciliation Plan Boosts National Harmony

Luanda — The process of harmonization of Angolans marked an important step this Tuesday with the launch in Luanda of the Reconciliation Plan in Memory of Victims of Armed Conflict.

The strategy of the Angolan Government fits in with the efforts to consolidate the Rule of Law and Democratic State.

The document presented at the National Assembly, by the Minister of Mass Media, João Melo, aims to promote forgiveness and honor the memory of the victims of the political conflicts that occurred in Angola, as from 11 November 1975 (date of proclamation of National Independence) to April 4, 2002 (Peace Day).

It stressed as key points the absorption of other national experiences of reconciliation, the defense and promotion of human rights, as well as the partnership with civil society.

The elaboration of this plan was attended by political parties with parliamentary seat, civil society organizations, churches, artists, composers and culture makers, in the framework of a commission created in April by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço.

The Commission is coordinated by the Minister of Justice and Human Rights, Francisco Queirós, and has, among other tasks, to present an Action Plan and its implementation schedule.

The Commission, which will run until 31 July 2021, is made up of representatives from the President's Civil and Security houses, the Ministries of National Defense, Interior, Former Combatants and Veterans of the Homeland, Mass Media, as well as the Services of Information and Security Agency.