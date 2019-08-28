Angola Has 1,220 Land Mine-Affected Areas

27 August 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — At least 1,220 areas of Angola are still affected by landmines, especially the provinces of Cuando Cubango, Moxico, Cuanza Sul and Bie.

This fact was released Tuesday, in Luanda, by the head of the office of Exchange and Cooperation of the National Inter-sectoral Commission on Demining and Humanitarian Assistance (CNIDAH), Adriano Gonçalves.

The official, who was speaking to journalists, on the sidelines of the Workshop on the National Strategy for the Mine Action Sector in Angola, said that the country needs US $ 300 million to be mine free by the year 2025.

The 2014 Maputo Declaration sets an end to the antipersonnel mine problem by 2025 for all states parties to the Ottawa Convention, where the country is also a signatory.

Adriano Gonçalves stressed that the most important aspect of the demining process is to free the Angolan territory from the mined areas.

"Angola is not a mine-free country yet, we have large mined areas with 105 million square meters affected," he said.

The official said that in 2007 the country had 3 600 mined areas and currently has only 1 220.

He also said that there are provinces that are virtually mine-free, namely Malanje, Namibe and Huambo. Review work is underway in these regions by quality control teams.

He noted that areas can only be considered mine-free when their operators are able to present a quality control certificate issued by the governing body, the National Inter-sectoral Commission on Demining and Humanitarian Assistance.

However, the official regretted that over the past 10 years, demining area support in Angola has been decreasing considerably.

Angola has been part of the Ottawa Convention since 2003.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Angola
Southern Africa
Land and Rural Issues
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Body of Liberian Teen Found at Pastor's Home Released for Burial
Lagos is World's Least Safe City, Johannesburg Below Average
Ban on Diamond Platnumz, Sailors Songs in Kenya
Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Risks 30-Year Jail Term for Fraud
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
State Funeral for Gambia's Founding Father

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.