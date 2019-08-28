Burundi: Pact to Repatriate Refugees from Tanzania Fuels Fear

28 August 2019
Voice of America (Washington, DC)
By Patrick Nduwimana

A deal to begin repatriating almost 200,000 Burundi refugees from Tanzania beginning in October has sparked anxiety among the displaced, with individuals considering an appeal to the United Nations and at least one civil society group weighing a lawsuit over any forced return.

"It is clear that the Tanzanian government, in collaboration with the Burundian government, wants to bring us back home by force," Renovat Nduwayo, a refugee at Nduta camp in western Tanzania, said of the repatriation pact between the two countries.

Tanzanian Interior Minister Kangi Lugola and his Burundi counterpart, Pascal Barandagiye, signed the agreement announced Sunday. As of October, it would return Burundi refugees at the rate of 2,000 a week  from several camps in western Tanzania.

The latest figures from the U.N. Refugee Agency show almost 184,000 Burundi refugees in Tanzania, distributed among the Nduta, Mtendeli and Nyarugusu camps. They're among nearly 350,000 Burundians fleeing the small, Central-East African country's political unrest, which broke out after a controversial 2015 election giving President Pierre Nkurunziza a third term  one enabling him to hold power until 2034.

Burundians also have sought refuge in other countries, primarily Rwanda, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda.

Tanzania's Lugola said the agreement was negotiated after both country's governments were "satisfied with the security situation in Burundi."

But Nduwayo said refugees don't share that view.

"Most of us are not ready to return, because the security situation has not improved," Nduwayo told VOA in a phone interview Monday. He said he and other refugees monitoring news reports from Burundi continue to hear about "people being killed, some disappearing and some being arrested illegally."

Human Rights Watch alleged, in a June report, that Burundian authorities and youths affiliated with the ruling party "have carried out dozens of beatings, arbitrary arrests, disappearances and killings against real and suspected political opposition members."

If Tanzania's government forces Burundi refugees to leave, Nduwayo said he and others would ask the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to relocate them to other East African countries, such as Rwanda, Uganda and Kenya.

The UNHCR has not issued any public statements about the Burundi-Tanzania deal.

Meanwhile, the Alliance of Burundi Lawyers for Victims of Human Rights Violations (CAVIB) is considering legal action.

Cyriaque Nibitegeka, a spokesperson, said members are "contemplating suing the Tanzanian government at international courts, specifically in the region."

Nibitegeka urged rights organizations "across the globe to work together in order to see to it that those Burundian refugees are not forcibly repatriated and are not constantly subjected to human rights violation and rape."

Burundi authorities have suspended both VOA and the BBC from operating in the country, and also have forbidden journalists from contributing to the news organizations.

VOA's BMJ Murithi and Frederic Nkundikije contributed to this report.

Read the original article on VOA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: VOA

Most Popular
Burundi
East Africa
Legal Affairs
Conflict
Tanzania
Human Rights
Refugees
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Sudan Model Feels 'Disrespected' After Photo Blunder
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Rwanda Businessman With Target on Back Gunned Down in Mozambique
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.