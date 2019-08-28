Eritrea/Central African Republic: CECAFA Participants - Tour to Development Project Sites

Asmara — The senior officials of the Central and Eastern Confederation of African Football Association (CECAFA), heads and coaches of the national teams of various countries that are here to participate at the CECAFA under 15 football tournament visited various development sites in the Southern region.

The group that included the General Secretary of CECAFA, leaders and coaches of the national teams under 15 from Ethiopia, Somalia, South Sudan, Uganda, Sudan, Rwanda, Burundi, Kenya and Tanzania visited the dams of Misilam and Logo and the agricultural projects in the areas.

Upon visiting the agricultural projects, the solar system, diary farm as well as the effort being exerted to ensure the supply of milk and meat, the tour participants were provided briefings by the managers and experts of the projects.

The participants expressed appreciation for the projects are run by internal capacity and the commitment they observed by the Eritrean youth.