Sudan: 34 Dead in Port Sudan Tribal Strife

27 August 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Port Sudan — Tribal clashes in Port Sudan last week that the ruling Sovereign Council to declare a State of Emergency in the city on Sunday, have claimed 35 lives, the Sudanese Doctor's Central Committee reports.

In a statement on Monday, the Red Sea state branch of the Sudanese Doctor's Central Committee announced that 15 were killed by gunfire, eight by burning, 15 gunfire and the rest were killed with edges weapons such as knives and machetes.stabbed with the white weapon.

The doctors' committee says that 126 people were treated for "mild to moderate" injuries: 105 with stab mounds from edged weapons, 16 with gunshot wounds and five with burns. Nine cases needed emergency surgery.

Two of the gunshot victims are still in intensive care, while another person is recovering from surgery after suffering gunshot wounds to the chest and abdomen.

State of Emergency

As reported by Radio Dabanga yesterday, the Sovereign Council decided on Sunday to dismiss the governor and the head of the security service of Red Sea state and to declare a State of Emergency in Port Sudan, as part of a series of measures to contain the clashes between Beni Amer tribesman and displaced Nuba from South Kordofan that broke out in the city on Wednesday.

The warring parties signed a truce on Saturday evening, when the number of victims of tribal clashes in the city had risen to more than 26 dead and about 200 injured, and dozens of houses burned.

The truce, which was signed in the presence of the governor and a delegation of the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC), provides for the intervention of regular forces and the obligation of the conflicting parties to pay a fine of SDG 6 million to the authorities in case of a breach of the agreement. Witnesses reported the burning of a limited number of houses on Sunday morning, after the signing of the agreement.

Our editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Legal Affairs
Conflict
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Sudan Model Feels 'Disrespected' After Photo Blunder
Rwanda Businessman With Target on Back Gunned Down in Mozambique
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Uganda Airlines Returns to the Skies After Nearly 20 Years
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.