Gambia's Lamin Jallow - 'I Hope to Continue Scoring'

27 August 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Sulayman Bah

Lamin Jallow is keen on continuing his recent scoring spree after opening the league on two goals over the weekend.

The Gambia international accounted for two of Italian second tier club Salernitana's three goals as they whacked Pescara 3-1.

Lamin placed in the opener in the 36th minute before Campagnaro levelled for the visitors.

It was at this stage the Scorpion intervened again in the 78th minute, placing an effort beyond opposition goalkeeper Fiorillo's reach for a 2-1 score.

Just when Pescara began threatening again, Giannetti dampened their ambition with a third goal, three minutes following Jallow's completion of a brace.

Saturday's goals were mark of a break-free from profligacy after Jallow came in the face of derides for his paltry six goals return as a marquee signing on the heels of twenty-seven starts.

'It's very important to win our first home game and there is much improvement compared to last year. I am happy to have made the pre-season. I am pleased to have scored and I hope to continue like this,' 25-year-old Jallow said.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Sudan Model Feels 'Disrespected' After Photo Blunder
Rwanda Businessman With Target on Back Gunned Down in Mozambique
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Uganda Airlines Returns to the Skies After Nearly 20 Years
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.