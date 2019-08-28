Gambia's Lamin Jallow - 'I Hope to Continue Scoring'

Lamin Jallow is keen on continuing his recent scoring spree after opening the league on two goals over the weekend.

The Gambia international accounted for two of Italian second tier club Salernitana's three goals as they whacked Pescara 3-1.

Lamin placed in the opener in the 36th minute before Campagnaro levelled for the visitors.

It was at this stage the Scorpion intervened again in the 78th minute, placing an effort beyond opposition goalkeeper Fiorillo's reach for a 2-1 score.

Just when Pescara began threatening again, Giannetti dampened their ambition with a third goal, three minutes following Jallow's completion of a brace.

Saturday's goals were mark of a break-free from profligacy after Jallow came in the face of derides for his paltry six goals return as a marquee signing on the heels of twenty-seven starts.

'It's very important to win our first home game and there is much improvement compared to last year. I am happy to have made the pre-season. I am pleased to have scored and I hope to continue like this,' 25-year-old Jallow said.