Gambia: Gina Bass Storms to Semis On Fastest Timing

27 August 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Sulayman Bah

Gambia track and field queen Gina Bass yesterday gate crashed the semi-finals of the African Games on an impressive record, Foroyaa Sport can report.

Athletics began on Sunday and Gina made sure see she teed off on a prepossessing note by coming top of Heat-5 on 11.38 seconds in the 100m.

The 24-year-old beat off competitions from Nigerian Alphonsus Aniekeme (11.67seconds) and Ghana's Yacouba Ama Acheampong (11.83), surpassing her gold medal Islamic Games 11.56 feat.

The performance earned her ticket to the semis of the ongoing African Games in Morocco.

Gina is joined into women's semis by compatriot Fatou Sanneh who came fourth in Heat-4.

In the male category, Ebrima Saine came first while captain Adama Jammeh settled for a second place in their respective heats with both through to the semis as well.

Gambia clutched its first ever gold in the continental games after Sainey Jawo and Babou Jarra dominated headlines in the beach volleyball category.

