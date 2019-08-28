Gambia/Morocco: CAF Cup - Brikama United Return After Drubbing in Morocco

27 August 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Sulayman Bah

Gambian domestic league title holders Brikama United returned yesterday after last Saturday's night to forget.

Carrying their luggage along with gaffer Modou Lamin Nyassi, the players simply touched down in sombre mood with little grins here and there at the Banjul International Airport.

The Sateba outfit got whitewashed by erstwhile African champions Raja Athletics of Morocco who've sealed a ticket to the next round of the qualifiers.

In what was a preliminary round of the Total African Champions League, the first-leg -staged in Banjul -ended 3-3 draw while the return fixture, in Rabat, had the Moroccans sailing through as winners on 4-0.

The result means the Gambians conceded a whopping seven goals in the space of just two games as Brikama became the latest outfit to fail to reach the second-round qualifiers of the Africa club competition.

It was their first game in Caf after the last in 2011 in which they got booted out of the tourney by then African champions Tunis de Esperance.

