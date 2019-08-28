Sierra Leone: SIFA's Decision Over Kei Kamara Provokes Mix Reaction

Decision by the Sierra Leone Football Association to revoke the Leone Stars vice Captain and Colorado Rapids striker's invitation from the country's squad to face Liberia in a 2022 World Cup qualifiers has provoked mix reactions for Sierra Leoneans.

The striker says he will not react to the said axing from the Sierra Leone Football Association for disciplinary reasons because he is unaware about the decision as he was yet to receive an official communication from the Football Association.

Sierra Leoneans have reacted to the decision when posted on the F.A official Facebook page. One Mohamed Koroma said: "Talking about discipline, saying the truth makes you guys saying all sought of stupid comments. Mind you, Kai is the only complete player we have presently in Sierra Leone even with his age. Remember, the last time he was dropped, and we were beaten, but his coming back makes the difference in the team. For the past 5 years or so, no player has scored more goals than him both at home and abroad among the Sierra Leone players."

Moses Lamina posted: "SLFA is not serious. What has your action got to do with Kei Kamara when you criminally select the coach? Kei is gainfully employed more than the SLFA president. So it is nothing to him."

Osman Soufina Kargbo on the contrary provides replacement for Kei Kamara and stated that: "I think Musa Tombo will be a better replacement for him, let start using young legs in this competition. While Zinu Olu Tejan Cole said: "When an International player posts something like this on Social Media, what do you expect from the Football Association? There is something called "Etiquette' and being a Professional Player means you must be careful what you say because it will sometimes come back and bite you in the a##. Maybe, this will teach all our Sportsmen to avoid 'Slack-Talk'."

Kargbo's statement was endorsed by Ibrahim Junior Sankoh who stated that: " Indeed brother, we must uphold discipline in our society."