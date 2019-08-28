Sierra Leone: Failure to Pay NASSIT Contributions - Court Issues Bench Warrant for NCTVA Boss

Magistrate Mark Negeba at the Pademba Road Court No. 1 yesterday issued a Bench warrant for the Director of the National Council for Technical Vocational Awards (NCTVA) Mohamed A. Jalloh, for allegedly failing to pay National Social Security and Insurance Trust (NASSIT) contributions for his staff.

The accused was charged to court on two counts of failing to pay Social Security contribution contrary to Section 32)1) (c) of the NASSIT Act No. 5. of 2001.

The charge sheet claimed that the Director failed to give reasonable excuse as he failed to comply with the provision of the aforementioned Act and its regulations.

Lawyer Fara Khan Sesay alleges that the NCTVA being an establishment and "employer" respectively under the NISSAT Act No. 5. Of 2001, on diverse date between January 2016 and February 2018 at A.J Momoh Street in Freetown, failed to pay social security contributions for it workers to the Trust within the required period

However, since the accused failed or refused to appear before the court to answer to the charges, the Magistrate issued bench warrant for him and adjourned the matter to 2nd September, 2019.

In a related matter in the same court, Magistrate Negeba also issued another bench warrant to the manager of Leonco filling station at Lumley, David Carew.

The Filling Station was brought to court on two counts of failing to pay Social Security contribution contrary to Section (32)(1) (c) of the NASSIT Act No. 5. of the 2001.

Lawyer Fara Khan Sesay alleges that the Leonco Filling Station, being an establishment and "employer respectively under the NASSIT Act NO.5.of 2001, on diverse date between May 2016 to January 2019 at Lumley Roundabout did fail to pay NASSIT contribution for its workers to the Trust within the required period.

Meanwhile, Magistrate Negeba issued the warrant and adjourned the matter to 29 August, 2019.