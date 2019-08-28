Sierra Leone: Simeon Karku, Buya Turay Score in Sweden

Sierra Leone winger cum striker, Simeon Karku and forward, Mohamed Buya Turay both hit the target over the weekend in the Swedish First Division and Allsvenskan respectively to help their clubs secure victory.

Simeon Karku scored one of Vasalund IF goals in their 2-8 away win over Rynninge.

The Sierra Leone winger got his name on the score-sheet in just after the break before he was substituted in the 52 minutes, whiles at the top tier league, Mohamed Buya Turay scored his 10th goal of the season to help Djurgården secure a 0-1 win over Malmö FF.

Karku and Turay were not the only Sierra Leonean players who hit the back of the net over the weekend.In Iceland, Ibrahim Sorie Barrie scored his first goal of the season for Víkingur Ólafsvík as they defeated Fjölnir 4-1. Barrie enjoyed full-time run in the victory, but his countryman, Sallieu Tarawallie made a 72 minutes cameo.

In Vietnam, Victor Mansaray continues his goal scoring form in the V-League this time from the penalty spot in the 41 minutes to guide Ho Chi Minh City to a 1-2 away glory over Song Lam Nghe An.

And in Finland, midfielder Abdul 'Buduski' Sesay scored his third goal in three matches for Oulun Luistinseura as they beats PK 37 4-2 on Sunday. The visitors took the lead five minute before the break from a Myan Doot goal in the 40' minute. After the restart, host OLS scored three straight goals from Kemilia, Bohui and Sesay in the 49', 59' and 70' minutes respectively as they raced into a 3-1 lead.

In the Major League Soccer, striker Kei Kamara was sent-off against Real Salt Lake as Colorado Rapids suffered a 2-0 defeat at Rio Tinto Stadium.

Kamara was showed a straight red card by referee Ted Unkel for a bad challenge on RSL right back Brooks Lennon. However, the striker posted on Twitter after the match, "Never a Red card, Never a penalty, we worked too hard to lose in that manner. Sorry and thanks to our fans that came out tonight #Rapids96."

Another Sierra Leonean who got his name on the referee's book was Åtvidaberg's defender, Ishmael Jorjor Koroma who saw yellow in the 57 minutes of their 1-1 draw with Eskilsminne.

Newly Leone Stars called-up Kelvin Wright was in full-time action for Örebro who were able to walk away with a 3-4 win over Sirius and in Iceland, Kwame Quee was introduced in in the 63 minutes of Víkingur Reykjavík 1-0 win over Grindavík whiles Michael Lahoud was given a late introduction in San Antonio 5-0 win over New Mexcio United.

John Kamara, Umaru Bangura, Mustapha Dumbuya and Mustapha Bundu all played full time for Kesla, FC Zurich, Phoenix Rising and AGF Respectively.

Kamara Kesla secured 0-1 win on the road to Sabah, while FC Zurich suffered a 4-0 defeat to Young Boys and Dumbuya's, Phoenix Rising winning spree continue with a 2-1 win over Sacramento Republic so do Bundu who was also in the winning side as his AGF side secured and a 0-3 win over Brøndby.