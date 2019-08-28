Sudan: South Darfur Announces Discovery of Large Quantities of Lead Metal

Neyala — The South Darfur State has uncovered a number of areas in the state include lead mineral in large quantities that encourage investment and export. The Wali (governor) of South Darfur State Maj. Gen. Hashim Khalid pointed out to the meeting of the State Supreme Mining Council with the MOS Company on the Lead Mining in Kass and the surrounding areas in the north of the state to encourage investment. The governor said that they discussed with the company all the ways for encouraging the exploration of all minerals underground, although it is a federal responsibility, pointing out that lead is an added value to the Sudan economy, revealing that the meeting with the company came within the framework of Prime Minister Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk talk about the augment of production. "We are disturbed that some parties are smuggling minerals," he said, referring to the gold mining in the greater Buram area, revealing the controls set with mining companies to increase social responsibility. Mohamed Osman Salih, a member of the MOS Mining Company, pointed out that they have working in the field of lead minerals, pointing out to the exploration of some sites in South Darfur state where lead mineral is available in large quantities, especially in the areas of Um Leona which encourages Sudan to export. The Director of Investment Department at the Ministry of Finance and Economy at South Darfour State Mahdi Badawi said that the company came out with very positive results, pointing out that the final signing for the operation in the state will be in the Federal Ministry of Minerals, stating that the lead metal is a new resource for the state in addition to the gold, welcoming the company and all investors in the state.