Sudan: ZCO - Sudanese Day for Zero Corruption

Khartoum — Zero Corruption Organization (ZCO) announced setting a Sudanese day for zero corruption once a month.

The organization affirmed in Sudan News Agency (SUNA) forum Tuesday that its efforts would continue to reach zero corruption, and stressed that it raises 'just fall" slogan in the face of any corrupt , says and actions, and that the organization's vision will be in any institution and ministry in order to eradicate corruption.

The organization referred to its readiness to execute laws against any corrupts, calling the all to move to fight corruption, adding that the article (14) in the Anti-Corruption Act stipulates provision of necessary protection for informers , witnesses and experts in corruption issues.

ZCO indicated that its slogan is Justice and that the people should believe in their right to justice.

It said that corruption in regions and states is organized and systematic, and that the focus on them will be bigger than the capital.

The organization urged citizens to be in touch with ZCO and everyone who has information about corruption to report it to the organization.