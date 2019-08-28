Sudan: ZCO - Sudanese Day for Zero Corruption

27 August 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Zero Corruption Organization (ZCO) announced setting a Sudanese day for zero corruption once a month.

The organization affirmed in Sudan News Agency (SUNA) forum Tuesday that its efforts would continue to reach zero corruption, and stressed that it raises 'just fall" slogan in the face of any corrupt , says and actions, and that the organization's vision will be in any institution and ministry in order to eradicate corruption.

The organization referred to its readiness to execute laws against any corrupts, calling the all to move to fight corruption, adding that the article (14) in the Anti-Corruption Act stipulates provision of necessary protection for informers , witnesses and experts in corruption issues.

ZCO indicated that its slogan is Justice and that the people should believe in their right to justice.

It said that corruption in regions and states is organized and systematic, and that the focus on them will be bigger than the capital.

The organization urged citizens to be in touch with ZCO and everyone who has information about corruption to report it to the organization.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Corruption
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Sudan Model Feels 'Disrespected' After Photo Blunder
Rwanda Businessman With Target on Back Gunned Down in Mozambique
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Uganda Airlines Returns to the Skies After Nearly 20 Years
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.