Sudan: Political Instability One of Economic Investment Obstacles - Says U.of.K.S.I

27 August 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Member of University of Khartoum Initiative, Dr. Nawal Hussein Abbas said the political instability was one of the main obstacles facing economic investment in Sudan.

Moreover she stressed that the government should prepare an encouraging environment for investment through proper financial performance, designed legislatures and laws that favored the investment process. .

Nawal gave this statement in her working paper presented to a workshop organized by University of Khartoum Staff Initiative (U.of.K.S.I) for salvation of the economy.

The workshop launched its activities entitled 'Investment Environment in Sudan - its characteristic and Obstacles".

Nawal working paper highlighted the importance of economic investment, saying it was not emerged form materialistic production alone but rather through the positive social impacts such as availing job opportunities, offering health and educational services as well.

The paper featured out that the ultimate goal of investment resulted in human resources development which represented one of requirements for successful investment.

Nawal remained for the importance role of local and foreign investment in pushing development process bearing in mind the various Sudan's potentialities for instance the geographical location and the tourist attractive sites.

She said that the lack of proper infrastructure and inadequate capitals reflected negatively on the economic growth in various sectors.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Investment
East Africa
Business
Sudan
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Sudan Model Feels 'Disrespected' After Photo Blunder
Rwanda Businessman With Target on Back Gunned Down in Mozambique
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Uganda Airlines Returns to the Skies After Nearly 20 Years
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.