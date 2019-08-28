Sudan: Political Instability One of Economic Investment Obstacles - Says U.of.K.S.I

Khartoum — Member of University of Khartoum Initiative, Dr. Nawal Hussein Abbas said the political instability was one of the main obstacles facing economic investment in Sudan.

Moreover she stressed that the government should prepare an encouraging environment for investment through proper financial performance, designed legislatures and laws that favored the investment process. .

Nawal gave this statement in her working paper presented to a workshop organized by University of Khartoum Staff Initiative (U.of.K.S.I) for salvation of the economy.

The workshop launched its activities entitled 'Investment Environment in Sudan - its characteristic and Obstacles".

Nawal working paper highlighted the importance of economic investment, saying it was not emerged form materialistic production alone but rather through the positive social impacts such as availing job opportunities, offering health and educational services as well.

The paper featured out that the ultimate goal of investment resulted in human resources development which represented one of requirements for successful investment.

Nawal remained for the importance role of local and foreign investment in pushing development process bearing in mind the various Sudan's potentialities for instance the geographical location and the tourist attractive sites.

She said that the lack of proper infrastructure and inadequate capitals reflected negatively on the economic growth in various sectors.