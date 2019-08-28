Sudan: General Intelligence Service Issues Statement

27 August 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — After the General Intelligence and Service(GIS)'s Leadership got acquainted with what was published by journalist, Abdul-Monem Suleiman Mohamed on his Facebook account over obstructing his travel procedures at one of our embassies abroad , the GIS General Director gave directive on immediate adjustment of situations of the journalist, said a statement issued by GIS Tuesday.

The statement added that the Interior Ministry was addressed today(Tuesday ) to lift all procedures before the Journalist so that there is nothing requires obstruction of the journalist's official travel procedures at all official authorities inside or outside the country.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Sudan Model Feels 'Disrespected' After Photo Blunder
Rwanda Businessman With Target on Back Gunned Down in Mozambique
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
Uganda Airlines Returns to the Skies After Nearly 20 Years

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.