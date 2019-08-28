Sudan: General Intelligence Service Issues Statement

Khartoum — After the General Intelligence and Service(GIS)'s Leadership got acquainted with what was published by journalist, Abdul-Monem Suleiman Mohamed on his Facebook account over obstructing his travel procedures at one of our embassies abroad , the GIS General Director gave directive on immediate adjustment of situations of the journalist, said a statement issued by GIS Tuesday.

The statement added that the Interior Ministry was addressed today(Tuesday ) to lift all procedures before the Journalist so that there is nothing requires obstruction of the journalist's official travel procedures at all official authorities inside or outside the country.