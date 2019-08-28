Sudan: SPA Calls for the Accounts Chamber Independence

Khartoum — The Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA) at the Accounts Chamber has affirmed the necessity of the chamner restructuring to become an independent agency in conducive working environment and granting immunity to the accountants to enable them perform their role in full capacity. The participants in the forum, on the role to be played by the Accounts Chamber in the transitional period and what is required of it, called for the need to register all state-owned assets to prevent attacks on them. SPA Leading Figure Ismail al-Taj stressed that there must not be any tolerance with the corruption, adding that the corrupted persons should be brought to justice and that the burden falls on the accountants, revealing that the revolution came to consolidate the principles of governance, transparency and laying down the foundations of accountability and review to serve the country, pointing out that the coming period will witness subjection of several bodies to the accountability after 30 years of systematic looting. For her part, the Director of the National Center for Accounting Studies Nadia Shukrallah reviewed the challenges of the transitional period and the role of the accountants in the implementation of financial procedures related to the economic projects included in the budget, calling for the enforcement of the regulations and laws in various institutions.