Sudan: Prof. Nour Calls for Structural Changes in Economy

27 August 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Expert in Political Economics Professor Hassan Bashir Mohamed Nour has called for structural changes in the Sudan economy to increase the efficiency of fiscal policy, support the competitiveness of productive sectors and raise the level of aggregate demand. In his working paper entitled "The Tasks of Fiscal Policies during the Transitional Period" presented Tuesday in a workshop under slogan (Economic Reform Program: Challenges and Actions Required), Prof. Nour pointed to the importance of paying attention to the public spending and determination of its features and trends, stressing the necessity to clarify the key channels of spending on public goods and services during the coming transitional period including supporting small and emerging industries, encouraging agricultural investment and allocating 10% of public resources to the agricultural sector. The Economic Exper shed lights on the need to establish investment partnerships with the local and foreign private sector on some commodities such as gum Arabic alongside the projects of energy and biofuel production. The paper pointed out to the need to increase the level of per capita income, establishment of infrastructure and development of policies to develop foreign trade. The paper stressed the need to combat poverty, reduce hunger and adopt programs to get rid of the inheritance of poverty. Prof. Nour added that all of what mentioned above require integrated economic and political packages.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
Business
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Sudan Model Feels 'Disrespected' After Photo Blunder
Rwanda Businessman With Target on Back Gunned Down in Mozambique
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
Uganda Airlines Returns to the Skies After Nearly 20 Years

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.