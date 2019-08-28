Sudan: Prof. Nour Calls for Structural Changes in Economy

Khartoum — The Expert in Political Economics Professor Hassan Bashir Mohamed Nour has called for structural changes in the Sudan economy to increase the efficiency of fiscal policy, support the competitiveness of productive sectors and raise the level of aggregate demand. In his working paper entitled "The Tasks of Fiscal Policies during the Transitional Period" presented Tuesday in a workshop under slogan (Economic Reform Program: Challenges and Actions Required), Prof. Nour pointed to the importance of paying attention to the public spending and determination of its features and trends, stressing the necessity to clarify the key channels of spending on public goods and services during the coming transitional period including supporting small and emerging industries, encouraging agricultural investment and allocating 10% of public resources to the agricultural sector. The Economic Exper shed lights on the need to establish investment partnerships with the local and foreign private sector on some commodities such as gum Arabic alongside the projects of energy and biofuel production. The paper pointed out to the need to increase the level of per capita income, establishment of infrastructure and development of policies to develop foreign trade. The paper stressed the need to combat poverty, reduce hunger and adopt programs to get rid of the inheritance of poverty. Prof. Nour added that all of what mentioned above require integrated economic and political packages.