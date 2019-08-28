Sudan: Achievement of Peace Is the Biggest Challenge Facing Government - Tawer

.

Khartoum,Aug. 27 (SUNA) -The specialist and activist in peace issues in the Nuba Mountains area, Dr Jalal Tawer, unveiled that the biggest challenge facing the Transitional government, headed by Dr Abdalla Hamdok, Is represented inthe achievement of peace tha twill take the country to safety.

He affirmed in a statement to SUNA importance of addressing to the root causes of the Sudanese crisis and reaching agreement with armed movements.

Dr Tawer cited the warding off of the impacts of floods and heavy rainfall, the enhancement of the people's living conditions and maintaining security in the capital and states as major challenges facing the new government.

He also referred to external challenge represented in the US sanctions and inclusion of Sudan in the list of states sponsoring terrorism.