Sudan: Sovereignty Council Reviews Its Regulation and Opening of Schools

27 August 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

The Sovereignty Council deliberated in its fourth meeting Tuesday at Sovereignty Council regulation, which was presented at the meeting the council's member Raja Nicola.

The meeting decided to continue deliberation on the regulation in its next meeting.

Meanwhile, the Sovereignty Council discussed the issue of resumption of the academic year at the schools and universities under the breakthrough witnessed in the bread and traffic crises.

The Council stressed the importance of considering the opening of schools taking into account the security of students and their transportation and the reality in the states, and directed the meeting to referring to the Prime Minister.

