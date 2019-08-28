Sudan: Lt. Gen. Al-Burhan Receives Congratulatory Cable From King of Jordan

28 August 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Chairman of the Sovereignty Council, Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan., has received a congratulatory cable from cable of congratulations from His Majesty King Abdullah II Bin Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan On the occasion of his assuming the chairmanship of the Sovereignty Council.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
External Relations
Middle East and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Sudan Model Feels 'Disrespected' After Photo Blunder
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Rwanda Businessman With Target on Back Gunned Down in Mozambique
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
FBI Arrests Young Nigerian Billionaire Okeke Over Alleged Fraud

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.