Kenya's Mary Moraa Seals Worlds Berth

The National 400m champion, Mary Moraa has qualified for the World Championships slated for September 28 to October 6 in Doha, Qatar.

Moraa hit the qualifying mark when she finished second in her 400m semi-final in personal best 51.75 seconds on Tuesday at the ongoing African Games in Rabat, Morocco. However, the heat was won by Galefele Moroko from Botswana in 51.53. The duo advanced to Wednesday's final.

Moraa, who surpassed the qualifying mark of 51.80, now joins national record holder Hellen Syombua as the only other Kenyan qualifier in women's 400m for the World Championships.

Syombua has surpassed the qualifying mark thrice this year when she won at the World Relay Championships trials in 51.72 on April 13 in Iten.

She went on to win her semi-final during the African Games trials with heat in 51.66 on June 21, before winning the final the next day in a National Record breaking time of 51.09.

Nigerian Favour Chukwuka won the women's other semi final in 51.94, beating Grace Obour from Ghana to second place in 52.14 as both qualified for the final.

National 4000m champion Alphas Kishoyian also qualified for the men's 400m final after he romped home second in his semi final behind Ditiro Nzamani from Botswana in 46.61 against 46.23.

Kenya's Joseph Poghisio finished fifth in 46.69 in the other semi won by Botswana's Scotch Leungo in 45.52.

Kenya's Abel Kipsang won his 800m semi final in 1:47.91 top qualifying alongside compatriot Cornelius Tuwei, who finished fourth in the heat in 1:48.35.

Abdessalem Ayouni from Tunisia claimed the other semi final in 1:48.51 to also qualify for the final planned for Wednesday.

Kenya's 2008 Olympic 5,000m bronze medallist, Edwin Soi failed the test in men's 10,000m when the finished fourth in 28:05.70 as Ethiopia once again reigned supreme.

Berehanu Wendemu won the race in 27:56.81 with compatriot Jemale Yimer Mekonnen settling for bronze in 27:59.02 after Aron Teklu from Eritrea halted their intended 1-2 finish to snatch silver in 27:57.79.