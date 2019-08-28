Sudan: Warning of Medical Waste Dumped in Blue Nile

27 August 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

ED Damazin — Activists in Ed Damazin, capital of Sudan's Blue Nile state, and neighbouring El Roseires, warn of the danger of disposing of medical waste in the river water near drinking water stations.

Abdelaziz Soreiba told Radio Dabanga that Ed Damazin and El Roseires are facing an environmental disaster due to the accumulation of waste without proper treatment, in addition to the accumulation of rainwater and lack of drainage, which led to insect breeding.

El Roseires Hospital reportedly does not have a waste incinerator and the waste in the city, including medical waste, is disposed of in a stream that flows into the Blue Nile near El Roseires water station.

The activists appealed to the competent authorities to find a solution to the problem

More rain expected

The Sudan Meteorological Agency has forecast more heavy rains, accompanied by storms, in El Gedaref, Sennar, Blue Nile state, El Gezira, White Nile state, Greater Kordofan and Greater Darfur in the coming days. The rains are expected to cause new flash floods in the valleys and creeks.

The Agency called on users of highways and people living near valleys or rivers to exercise caution and take the necessary measures.

