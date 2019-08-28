Sudan: South Darfur Wali Pledges to Support Returnees

El Salam — The Wali (governor) of South Darfur, Maj Gen Hashim Khalid, said that the promise of Prime Minister Dr Abdallah Hamdouk in his speech on Sunday that his priorities of production and productivity, the return of the displaced, and achievement of peace are all now available in South Darfur.

During a tour to the areas of voluntary return and the Donki El Kheir agricultural project in El Salam locality, 70 kilometres south of Nyala, the governor he promised the returnees to Donki El Kheir area to provide all their demands for the necessary services.

Samya Mohamed, a displaced woman from Otash camp in Nyala, said she returned to the area of Donki Dereisa and planted groundnuts where there is no security problem, but she complained of the cost of production.

Farmer Mustafa Osman from Donki El Kheir asked for early provision of good machinery and seed in addition to herbicides to kill weeds.

Mohamed Jalab, Omda of Donki El Kheir, called on the government to provide water, health care, and a school to educate their children in the area.

Jebel Marra

As reported by Radio Dabanga last week, the native administration of East Jebel Marra locality in South Darfur has warned the locality authorities not to go ahead with development planning for the Kindinjeir area until the rightful residents have returned.

Shartai (tribal chief) Ibrahim Suliman, head of the native administration at Daramo, told Radio Dabanga that the executive director, engineer Eisa Basi and others have started a period planning for Kindinjeir area, north of the state capital of Nyala, in the absence of the rightful residents of the area.

The bulk of the residents have fled the area after villages were burned and security decreased and have become either displaced or refugees.

