Zimbabwe: Ruwa Running Out of Water

28 August 2019
The Herald (Harare)

Harare's dormitory town of Ruwa is facing a severe water crisis as its sole dam, Nora, is only left with about six weeks' water supply, an official has said.

Ruwa Town chairperson Mr Kizito Chivafa yesterday said: "We are left with one and half months water supply."

Mr Chivafa said council had decided to procure at least four water bowsers as part of measures to ease the water woes affecting all parts of the town due to 2018/19 El Nino- induced drought.

"We currently have four bowsers and that is not enough to cover areas that need water in Ruwa. As a response to the current situation we find ourselves in, we want to buy more bowsers to help areas under stress," he said.

Town secretary Mr Kumbirai Madanhi recently said the council was also putting in place measures to tighten water rationing in order to conserve the precious liquid.

"We are now moving into the water rationing mode. We have to use some stricter measures in terms of water supply. This means that people have to reduce the amount of water that they are using and the town will also reduce the amount of water that we are pumping.

"We have introduced a water demand management system in light of the current acute water shortages. The idea is to ensure that at least every connected house gets water twice a week," he said.

Ruwa is officially home to about 120 000 residents although it is suggested that the number may double in the near future.

