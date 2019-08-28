Zimbabwe: Rape-Accused Cop Vanishes

28 August 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Walter Mswazie

Masvingo — A 46-year-old policeman stationed at Chikato Camp here is on the run after he allegedly raped his 16-year-old stepdaughter on several occasions between 2016 and this year.

According to the docket, case number RRB 4084646, the policeman whose rank is sergeant major would take advantage of his wife's absence to rape his victim.

The girl, a Form Four pupil at a boarding school in the province, had previously reported the matter to her mother and neighbours but they did not believe her.

She endured the abuse until this month when the complainant was caught red-handed by his other daughter while attempting to rape her again.

Recorded facts are that in April 2016 the accused fondled the girl's breasts while the two had gone to the man's rural home near Nemamwa Growth Point, but the matter was not reported.

It is said on a date unknown to the police but sometime in April 2016 during school holidays, the accused allegedly came from work at around lunchtime and found the girl at home.

The accused, who was still staying at Zimuto Police Camp, allegedly forced himself on the girl.

In August 2018, when the family relocated to Chikato Police Camp he allegedly raped her again and the girl then informed their neighbour, a policewoman who informed the girl's mother upon her return.

The three agreed to accost the man over the allegations but he flatly denied. The man actually turned the tables on his victim by accusing her of telling lies.

On the fateful day, the man arrived home from work at around 11pm and allegedly attempted to rape the victim again.

The complainant fled the scene and is still at large. The matter was reported at Chikato Police who attended the scene but found the accused already gone.

