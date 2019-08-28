Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Signs 2 Budget Laws

Photo: The Herald
President Emmerson Mnangagwa (file photo).
28 August 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Golden Sibanda

President Mnangagwa last week assented to two laws, Finance (Number Two) Act and Appropriation (Supplementary) (2019) Act to give effect to proposals by Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube in th ae 2019 Mid-term Budget Review Statement early this month.

The signing of the proposed legislation into law follows their passing recently by the National Assembly with the House of Assembly cutting short a brief recess just before Heroes' and Defence Forces holidays to process the Acts, then at Bill stage.

While the Appropriation (Supplementary) Act gives effect to the Treasury chief's $10 billion plus 2019 supplementary budget proposals, the Finance (Number Two) Act gives effect to all proposed mid-term budget review proposals, including new tax initiatives.

Further, Finance (Number Two) Act also gives legal effect to monetary measures introduced by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe in February this year when it ordered conversion of all US dollar Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) balances to local currency.

The monetary measures, introduced in terms of the Presidential Power (Temporary Measures) Act and Statutory Instrument 33 of 2019, were due to expire on the 21st of this month, a development that could have created a legal void.

"The following Acts (Finance Number Two Act and Appropriation-Supplementary-2019-Act), which have been assented to by His Excellence the President, are published in terms of section 131(6) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe," reads the Government Gazette.

Presenting the second reading of the Finance and Supplementary Bills, Minister Ncube said the instruments sought to give effect to the fiscal measures that he announced in the mid-term fiscal policy review statement delivered on August 1, 2019.

In particular, the proposals availed relief to hard pressed taxpayers through adjustment of the tax free band as well as proposals to enhance the Government's tax revenue generation capacity, taking into account recent economic developments.

Minister Ncube also said that the finance and supplementary budget Acts sought to project the supplementary budget and the statement accompanying it in a way that shows that Government was sensitive to the economic plight of its burdened citizens.

"First of all, it recognises that we do face inflationary pressures and it also recognises the fact that we need to increase social spending. It recognises that we need to increase allocation to agriculture because it all overlaps with the whole notion of social protection.

"The statement and the Bill also seek to recognise that we need to support the productive sectors of our economy such as the mining sector, for example, where we have made sure that the royalties are tax deductible," the Finance Minister said.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Sudan Model Feels 'Disrespected' After Photo Blunder
Rwanda Businessman With Target on Back Gunned Down in Mozambique
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
Uganda Airlines Returns to the Skies After Nearly 20 Years
Ban on Diamond Platnumz, Sailors Songs in Kenya

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.