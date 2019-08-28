Zimbabwe: Prosecutor General Lied - Kereke

Former Bikita West Lesgilator Munyaradzi has filed an application claiming Prosecutor General Kumbirai Hodzi lied.

According to Kereke, Hodzi's lies were relied upon by a High Court judge to pass a determination in one case he was accused of being given preferential treatment by prison officials.

"Application is to restore and protect applicant's fundamental human rights that would be irreparably violated the case CO 0603/19 proceed before correction of 1st respondent's untruthful, erroneous and misleading declarations in it's court papers," the former Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Advisor said.

In 2016 Kereke was jailed 14 years for raping his niece a minor and has been fighting tooth and nail to get out of prison with little success.

According to the papers issued by Kereke at the High Court, the former Zanu PF MP dismissed claims that he is a trustee of a Humanity Earth Trust, which is alleged to have corruptly sponsored a chicken project to Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison in a bid to buy him preferential treatment while serving time.

"The applicant is not and has never been a trustee of Humanity Earth Trust. Also applicant is not an employee of the Trust," reads part of the application.

Last month Kereke once again wrote to the Supreme Court seeking the establishment of an independent tribunal to investigate alleged criminal abuse of office by Judicial Services Commission (JSC) officers who handled his High Court appeal.

He also recently lost his appeal against both conviction and sentence after High Court Judge, Charles Hungwe ruled that he deserved his jail sentence.

But the Harare businessman insists through his court papers that the judgment was biased. His latest application to the Supreme Court was triggered by Judge President Justice George Chiweshe's refusal to entertain his claims.

But Justice Hlatshwayo ruled the application was before him improperly.