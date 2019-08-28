Sudan: A Demand of Continuous Government Support for Agriculture

Khartoum — Head of Investment Authority for Gaziera Agricultural Investment Society Dr. Babiker Hamd Ahmed demanded cancellation of the previous polices that prevented the agricultural sector performed its basic role of supplying the public Treasury with hard currency.

Dr. Ahmed urged for setting a good working environment for employees in agricultural fields and cancelling of some laws restricting the production particularly at private agricultural projects.

He also urged the government offered a continuous support for agriculture.

Dr. Ahmed said in statement to SUNA that many plans sand programs were designed targeting agricultural renaissance programs during the former regime.

But he said only 1.5 percent was allocated in the budget for agricultural renaissance.

He said the implementation of modern technology required availing sustainable and continuous funding for agricultural guidance, training, researches and setting up good conduct for production.

He pointed out that the administrative structures of agricultural sector were weak and not attractive for production process comparable to other service sectors with less importance and low productivity.

Dr. Ahmed argued that a number of neighboring countries supported agricultural sector by availing 15 percent of Demotic Gross Product allowing the sector played its full role of Supporting the national economy by 50 present DGP.