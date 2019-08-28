Sudan: Dr. Mamdok Receives Nominations for Transitional Government Cabinet

Khartoum — Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdok, announced in press release that he received at 03:00 p.m. on Tuesday list on the nominations of the Forces of Freedom and Change for 49 personalities for 14 ministries and a lists of 16 nominees for five specialized ministerial councils.

The Prime Minister has thanked the Forces of Freedom and Change for their efforts, indicating that he will study the lists on the nominations closely and seriously and will take into account the agreed upon criteria and the fair representation of women.