Sudan: South Darfur Reveals Discovery of Lead Metal in Large Quantities

Khartoum — South Darfur State has revealed the discovery of a number of areas in the state where lead metal is available in large quantities, a matter that is encouraging to investment and export.

The Wali (governor) of South Darfur State, Maj. Gen. Hashim Khalid, has pointed to convocation of a meeting of the Higher Council of Mining of the state with MOS, which is prospecting for lead in Kas in the northern area of the state, and around it toward encouraging investment.

He said that they discussed with the company all means of exploring all underground minerals, which is a federal responsibility, pointing out that lead is an added value for the economy of Sudan.

He pointed out that the meeting with the company comes within framework of the call of the Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdok, for increasing production.

He said some circles are smuggling minerals, but he announced his delight over the mining of gold in Greater Bram.

Maj. Gen. Khalid has pointed to controls made with mining companies to increase social responsibility at the minerals' discovery and production areas.

Meanwhile, member of MOS Company, Mohamed Osman Salih, said that the company is operating in the field of mining, especially in lead mineral, referring to the exploration of some sites in the state of South Darfur where lead metal is available in large quantities, especially in areas of Um Leona, a matter which is encouraging to the exportation.