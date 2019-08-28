Zimbabwe: Teenage Car Thief Jailed 2 Years

A 17-year-old boy was yesterday sentenced to an effective two years in prison for stealing two cars.

He was initially sentenced to three years by Harare magistrate Mrs Babra Mateko before she suspended one year on condition that he does not commit the same offence in the next five years.

In passing sentence, Mrs Mateko cited that the teen had previous convictions of theft of vehicles.

She said the juvenile was sent for rehabilitation, but did not complete the programme.

"The court's hands are tied as the rehabilitation did not help," Mrs Mateko said.

It was the State's case that on May 14, the boy hatched a plan to steal Spencer Ephraim's car and proceeded to Overspill Shopping Centre in Epworth.

Ephraim had left the keys in the ignition before entering a shop.

In pursuit of his plan, the boy sneaked into the car and drove away.

On May 18, the teen hatched another plan to steal Samson Mabika's car.

He proceeded to Chitungwiza where he befriended Mabika who was looking for fuel and the teen led him to a house in Unit G.

The teen told Mabika to park his car along the road as they entered the yard and demanded his car keys, which he was given.

Mabika was left standing by the door while the teen said he was going to collect fuel from behind the house.

He used a back-door exit to sneak out of the house before stealing the vehicle.

Mabika realised his car had been stolen and proceeded to Chitungwiza Police Station where he reported the matter.

On June 7, police discovered the stripped vehicle in Dzivaresekwa.

They summoned Mabika who positively identified his car through the registration and chassis numbers.

On June 27, detectives received a tip-off that the teen had been seen driving the stolen car and arrested him.