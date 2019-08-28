South Africa: Pretoria Taxi Driver Killed in Botched Nyaope Cleanup

28 August 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Riaan Grobler

A taxi driver was killed in a shooting and riot in Pretoria on Tuesday.

Tshwane Transport MMC Sheila Senkubuge said in a statement that parts of the inner city came to a standstill as disgruntled protesters seized six vehicles on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Sowetan, people believed to be police officers were found by taxi operators to allegedly be involved in the selling of the drugs.

Shots were reportedly fired, resulting in the death of the taxi driver. Angry taxi operators then used the City's buses to block traffic to "deal" with the nyaope (drug) boys.

"A shooting which resulted in the death of a taxi driver is reported to have incited the riots, which led to two A Re Yeng buses, three Tshwane Bus Service (TBS) buses, a Gautrain bus and two trucks being utilised to blockade the roads. A Re Yeng and TBS operations were halted for the rest of the day in the interest of safety," Senkubuge said.

"A Re Yeng C3 and F5 feeder routes were among the affected public transport routes as riots unfolded in the vicinity of Bloed Mall. The affected streets include Sisulu, Boom and Soutpansberg streets. At the time of this release, the buses and trucks were reported as not damaged."

"The taking of a human life is never justified and the perpetrators of this murder and unlawful usage of public transport vehicles must be made accountable for these crimes," Senkubuge said.

The details of the deceased will be communicated after notification of the next of kin and through the police platforms.

Senkubuge apologised for the inconvenience caused by the disruptions to public transport within the CBD and urged commuters to avoid the CBD and take alternative routes and modes of transport.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
South Sudan Model Feels 'Disrespected' After Photo Blunder
Rwanda Businessman With Target on Back Gunned Down in Mozambique
Family Angry at Autopsy Delay on Teen Found Dead at Pastor's Home
Don't Bury Me at Heroes Acre - Mugabe
What Will Autopsy on Dead Teen at Pastor's House Reveal?
Uganda Airlines Returns to the Skies After Nearly 20 Years

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.