South Africa: Eastern Cape Cop Shop Burgled, Two Laptops Stolen

Two laptops were stolen during a burglary at Mount Road police station in Port Elizabeth, it has emerged.

The break-in was discovered on Tuesday morning when detectives reported for duty.

Police spokesperson Colonel Sibongile Soci confirmed the burglary but could not reveal why the burglars specifically targeted only the laptops and what was on them.

Soci said no arrests have been made and that the police were investigating the matter.

Eastern Cape provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga said: "I have directed that the cluster mobilises all resources to ensure that they expeditiously track down the suspect/s involved and bring them to book."

The Herald newspaper reported the police were conducting an audit of the dockets that were inside the two offices which were broken into to check whether any had been stolen.

The burglary happened at the detective office branch on the sixth floor of the eight-storey police station in Glendinningvale.

The building also houses the local forensic unit, cluster office - which oversees seven police stations - and sits alongside the provincial organised crime unit, which mostly deals with gang investigations.

Source: News24