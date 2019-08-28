Zimbabwe: Antipas Names New-Look Warriors Squad

Zimbabwe Warriors interim coach Joey Antipas has announced new-look national football team squad missing several regular players for the two-legged 2022 FIFA World Cup preliminary round qualifier against Somalia early next month.

The Warriors will play Somalia in the first leg encounter of the preliminary round of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers on September 5 before the return leg to be played at Barbourfields Stadium three days later.

The first leg will be played at a neutral venue in Djibouti due to security concerns in Somalia.

Antipas, who was recently given the task to lead the national side until the end of the year decided to include several locally based players in the squad while omitting several foreign based players.

The squad features only 10 players who were part of the Warriors squad at the Africa Cup of Nations Finals in Egypt.

Former Warriors captain Knowledge Musona was not included in the squad as he is reportedly recovering from undergoing hernia surgery while England-based midfielder Marvelous Nakamba has been given more time to settle at his club after recently joining Premier League side Aston Villa.

Other notable omissions from the squad include Nottingham Forest defender Tendayi Darikwa, who is recovering from a long term injury and the South Africa-based group comprising of goalkeepers Edmore Sibanda and George Chigova, midfielders Danny Phiri and Ovidy Karuru and striker Knox Mtizwa.

Among the new faces in the side are the locally-based trio of Highlanders right-back McClive Phiri, defender Peter Muduwa midfielders Tichaona Chipunza and Phenias Bamusi while former Chicken Inn forward Clive Augusto, who is now at South African side Maritzburg United has also been included.

France-based striker Tino Kadewere, who has been in top form for French Ligue 2 side Le Havre, scoring eight goals in five matches also features in the squad.

Warriors squad:

Goalkeepers: Elvis Chipezeze (Baroka FC), Talbert Shumba (Chapungu)

Defenders: Teenage Hadebe (Yeni Malatyaspor), McClive Phiri (Highlanders), Peter Muduwa (Highlanders), Alec Mudimu (CEFN Druids AFC), Divine Lunga (Lamontville Golden Arrows)

Midfielders: Marshall Munetsi (Stade de Reims), Thabani Kamusoko (Zesco United), Kudakwashe Mahachi (SuperSport United), Tichaona Chipunza (Chicken Inn), Phenias Bamusi (CAPS United), Khama Billiat (Kaizer Chiefs)

Strikers: Tinotenda Kadewere (Le Havre AC), Clive Augusto (Maritzburg United), Terrence Dzvukamanja (Bidvest Wits), Admiral Muskwe (Leicester City), Evans Rusike (Supersport United)